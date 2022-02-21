Man's death after Hamilton altercation treated as homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a Hamilton man died following reports of an altercation.
Inspector Andrea McBeth, Hamilton City Area Commander, said the man had died at an address on Vernall St.
Emergency services had been called there at around 5.10pm on Monday.
A 37-year-old man was unable to be revived and died at the scene.
"A homicide investigation has commenced to determine the circumstances of his death," McBeth said.
A scene guard was in place overnight and in the coming days the scene will be examined.