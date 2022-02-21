Man's death after Hamilton altercation treated as homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a Hamilton man died following reports of an altercation.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Inspector Andrea McBeth, Hamilton City Area Commander, said the man had died at an address on Vernall St.

Emergency services had been called there at around 5.10pm on Monday.

A 37-year-old man was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

"A homicide investigation has commenced to determine the circumstances of his death," McBeth said.

A scene guard was in place overnight and in the coming days the scene will be examined.