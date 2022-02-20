Rimutaka Prison escapee arrested in central Masterton

Police say the man who escaped from Rimutaka Prison on Friday has been arrested in central Masterton.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Officers arrested the escapee, John Douglas Willis, just after 1pm on Sunday, according to police. They are currently investigating where the escapee had been in his time on the run.

Willis has been charged with escaping custody and will appear in court on Monday morning.

Earlier, the Police released a photo of the white Toyota Hiace van which the prisoner stole during his escape. They said the van has distinctive spray paint marks on the rear door.

Stuff had earlier reported the 59-year-old escapee has more than 240 previous convictions including assault with intent to commit rape, abduction for sex, indecent assault, theft and fraud.