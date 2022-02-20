Severe thunderstorm warning issued near Gisborne

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas near Gisborne.

Thunderstorm warning near Gisborne. (Source: MetService)

Forecaster MetService said its weather radars detected severe thunderstorms near Tolaga Bay and Tauwhareparae at 6.52pm on Sunday.

Thunderstorms are moving towards the north and are expected to lie near Tolaga Bay, Tokomaru Bay, Hikuwai and Tauwhareparae at 07.22pm and near Te Puia Springs, Ihungia and Huiarua at 07.52pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

MetService said torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.