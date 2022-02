A person has died after an accident involving a vehicle and a truck on Auckland's Northern Motorway on Monday morning.

Police say the fatal crash happened at 6am in the northbound lanes just past Constellation Drive.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, police say.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 6:30AM

Due to a serious crash all northbound lanes on the Northern May are CLOSED just after Upper Harbour Hwy off-ramp. Avoid this route north or expect diversions and delays. Upper Harbour Hwy northbound on-ramp remans open. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ZcHHAik7S8 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 20, 2022

Motorists can expect delays as the motorway has been closed northbound, with diversions in place at Constellation Drive.

The serious crash unit will be investigating.