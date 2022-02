One person has died after an early morning crash on Sunday in Ōwhiro Bay, Wellington.

A vehicle broke through a barrier and rolled into a creek on Happy Valley Road around 6.30am, police said.

Police said the vehicle's driver died at the scene, while three passengers received minor to moderate injuries.

They were initially trapped in the vehicle and were freed on Sunday morning.

The road was re-opened after a scene examination.