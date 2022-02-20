Busy Covid testing centre causing traffic delays in Christchurch

Huge demand at a Covid-19 testing centre in Christchurch is causing traffic delays on State Highway 1 on Monday morning, stopping people from getting to the airport.

Traffic delays on SH1 heading to the airport (Source: 1 News)

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the testing centre on 174 Orchard Road in Harewood was experiencing high demand, causing congestion northbound on SH1 Russly Road.

There was also significant traffic on Harewood and Orchard Roads as a result.

A spokesperson for Christchurch Airport said the traffic was blocking Orchard Road and stopping people getting to the airport.

"There is a huge demand this morning at the Orchard Road Covid testing station, with traffic blocking Orchard Road and stopping people getting to the airport,” the spokesperson said.

“People cannot turn right off SH1 at the Harewood Road roundabout without getting caught up in the traffic jam."

The airport is advising anyone heading there to continue past the roundabout and take the slip road onto Memorial Avenue.

Waka Kotahi has said motorists show allow extra time for their journey if travelling to the airport, or on SH1.