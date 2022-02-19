Police tow 2 cars at Parliament occupation on Saturday

Two cars have been towed by police as a protester’s concert kicked off at Parliament on the 12th day of their anti-mandate occupation.

Streets in the area remain clogged with hundreds of protesters’ vehicles.

In a statement, police said they “cleared” several illegally parked vehicles near Thorndon Quay on Saturday.

While two were towed, the rest were moved by protesters after being spoken to by police.

“Police have attended at least six medical events within the protest and continue to urge anyone parked unlawfully to remove their vehicle and enable ready access to emergency services,” a police spokesperson said.

“The crowd size varied significantly over the course of the day, and an estimated 800 vehicles remain unlawfully parked."

They said officers were also “noting” the registration of vehicles for “follow up enforcement action”.

In line with its expectations, the police said there was an increase in the number of people attending the protest with the police’s Sky Stadium parking facility now at capacity.

It had been nearly empty earlier in the week after it was set up for protesters’ vehicles.

At the occupation site itself, a protest concert had kicked off at 4pm which police said they had “serious concerns around the health and safety of”.

Police said structures such as tents and marquees are being removed from any site that does not form part of the main protest area.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, the Freedom and Rights Coalition (FRC) group laid out several of its bargaining demands, in a statement to the media.

The group has been a significant presence at the anti-Covid-19 mandate convoy protests in Wellington.

FRC’s demands included ending the use of vaccination mandates within two weeks, alongside giving an end date for all Covid-19-specific health response laws.

It also requested all workers let go as a result of mandates should be rehired and given back pay.

The group, associated with the Destiny Church, said the Prime Minister should resign and call new elections if their demands were not met.

On Thursday, Speaker Trevor Mallard asked for cross-party support to come up with an agreement to talk with protesters. The agreement suggested dialogue with protesters, but only if they agreed to remove structures and clear the streets.

On Friday, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the police were having “constructive engagement” with “some key protest leaders” on ending the occupation.