Two more people test positive for Covid in Cook Islands

Source: 1News

Two more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Cook Islands, after 175 people were tested.

There are now three active Covid-19 cases in the Cook Islands

The new cases are close contacts of a person who travelled to Rarotonga from New Zealand who tested positive for the virus on their return to Auckland.

On Monday a woman who travelled to Rarotonga from New Zealand tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Mark Brown said the cases come as no surprise and the government is as prepared as it can be.

On Monday The Cook Islands Government has said it would keep its borders open to New Zealand. It also confirmed unvaccinated children under the age of 5 would be able to visit the islands with family from March 1.

