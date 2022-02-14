Second NZ traveller to Cook Islands has Covid-19

A woman who travelled to Rarotonga from New Zealand has tested positive for Covid-19.

File image: A person getting a Covid-19 test in Rarotonga.

File image: A person getting a Covid-19 test in Rarotonga. (Source: 1News)

The woman is currently staying in tourist accommodation in Rarotonga.

The woman sought a test in the Cook Islands, after recently being told by family back in New Zealand she was a close contact of a Covid case in Aotearoa.

The latest case has no links to another traveller who tested Covid-positive over the weekend, after arriving back in Auckland from Rarotonga.

The Cook Islands' Ministry of Health asked residents to get tested if they were experiencing symptoms.

The Cook Islands Government has said it would keep its borders open to New Zealand. On Monday, it confirmed unvaccinated children under the age of 5 would be able to visit the islands with family from March 1.

