Tears as Valieva tumbles out of Olympic figure skating medals

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva ended in fourth place in the women’s individual figure skating event, which she competed in despite failing a pre-Olympics doping test.

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

The 15-year-old was atop the leader board after Wednesday's short program, but falls and stumbles shunted her out of contention on Friday.

Valieva fell twice and had two other big mistakes in her free skate on Friday, dropping to fourth place.

She looked dejected and put her face in her hands after her program. She sobbed in the kiss-and-cry area.

The stumble means Valieva's Russian teammate Anna Shcherbakova took first.

Russian Alexandra Trusova placed second and Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto claimed third.

The trio will get medals.

The International Olympic Committee had said they wouldn't hold a medal ceremony if Valieva placed in the top three.