'Small number' of staff at police HQ test positive for Covid

Source: 1News

A small number of staff at police national headquarters have tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson said the positive cases are not impacting police operations and the infected staff remain in isolation with their close contacts.

"Police National Headquarters, like all our police districts, is well experienced at responding to critical events and adapting our delivery to changing demands and needs.

"We have been planning and preparing for the delivery of policing services in the Covid-19 and more specifically the Omicron environment," they said.

It comes after a record high of 1573 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the community on Thursday.

Police also confirmed the positive cases were not on duty at the anti-mandate protest at Parliament in Wellington.

