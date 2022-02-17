Harrington 'sore' but 'in good shape' after horror crash

Kiwi Winter Olympian Ben Harrington is sore but "in good shape" after his nasty freeski halfpipe crash.

Harrington suffered a horrific crash in his second run, losing control mid air and coming down hard headfirst onto the lip of the pipe.

He was motionless as medical stuff rushed to help, before he got to his feet and left the course under his own steam.

Harrington said his body was fine, but he was disappointed he hadn't been able to qualify for the final, finishing in 13th place thanks to a score of 69.25 on his first run. The top 12 go through to the final.

"I really wanted to be in the finals. My last run was going great, I just fell at the end, but I’m happy I’m healthy," Harrington said.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee said Harrington had been assessed and was in good shape.

"He'll be sore in the coming days but is medically well."

The crash overshadowed the efforts of brothers Nico and Miguel Porteous, who qualified for the final.

Nico Porteous qualified with the second best score of 90.50, calmly putting down a strong run that puts him one step closer to another Olympic podium.

Miguel landed a strong first run, earning him a score of 81.00. It was good enough for ninth place and a spot in Saturday's final.

New Zealand’s youngest athlete in Beijing, Gustav Legnavsky, wasn't quite able to put down a clean run and finished in 19th place.

In the women's halfpipe, Kiwi freeskiers Anja Barugh and Chloe McMillan both missed out on the final.