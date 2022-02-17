Exploring the digital frontier through the 'metaverse'

We’ve all heard the term 'metaverse' tossed around in recent months. It’s become the latest buzzword, along with NFTs, blockchains and cryptocurrency. It’s the idea that one day we’ll live, work and play in a digital space. You’ll interact with other users in the form of an avatar, likely by using a virtual reality headset.

Into the metaverse. (Source: 1News)

However, like all new tech, I’m sceptical as to whether it’ll stick.

The Betamax was meant to win the home video wars, and it was gone in a flash.

Google Glass was meant to put a computer in front of your eyeballs, but was scrapped after just a few years.

So, it’s totally understandable to hear the term 'metaverse' and take it with a healthy grain of salt.

Facebook recently rebranded itself as Meta, effectively slapping its logo on a concept that has already been around for years.

Many have criticised the company for using the tech to distract from the business’s wider problems involving privacy, and hate speech.

However, with other companies like Microsoft, Apple and Google considering the tech too, it’s hard to deny that this will be something well hear more about in coming years.

So what’s the hype?

Just over a week ago, I spent five hours in a virtual reality headset to take a first-hand look at the tech.

The basics of Facebook’s metaverse are impressive. You’re able to set up a home office and use your computer through a VR headset. There are apps for virtual events, and plenty of games to pass away the hours.

I started off my morning by interviewing Jessica Manins from her office in Wellington.

She might’ve been more than 2000km away, but using a virtual reality headset, I was sitting across a table from her avatar.

While the initial sensation was a bit unsettling, it didn’t take long before we were having a fairly normal conversation, complete with hand gestures.

Her company Beyond is developing virtual spaces and experiences.

“It's digital property, you own a slice of that digital property, and you take your avatar you own into that space,” she said.

She told me she thinks the metaverse isn’t a flash in the pan.

“I really believe it's here to stay.”

“It's absolutely the way we feel more connection with people online when we can be in these immersive worlds together, the technology is going to get better."

This is one of the cornerstones of Facebook/Meta’s pitch to consumers. In an era where Zoom calls have become the norm, the company says this will be the perfect antidote to video call fatigue.

However, even after just an hour in the metaverse, weariness was beginning to set in. My eyes started to dry out and I had to remove the headset so they could rest for a bit.

Later in the day I used Microsoft’s AltspaceVR app. It’s effectively software that teleports your avatar to endless digital worlds. I could watch a stand-up comedy show, listen in on a lecture, and connect with strangers around the world.

At one point I chatted to three users from the US and Britain, who told me they were spending hours each day in the metaverse.

Of course, there are some concerns around the platform too.

US researchers at the Centre for Countering Digital Hate say software like VR Chat, one of the most popular apps on Facebook/Meta’s devices, are rife with abuse and harassment.

They found that users, including minors, were exposed to abusive behaviour every seven minutes.

People were being exposed to graphic sexual content, groomed to repeat racist slurs and spouted extremist talking points.

Facebook/Meta as previously promised that privacy and safety would be “built into the metaverse from day one”, however that’s clearly not the case.

After five long hours strapped into the headset, I had to tap out. I had a headache building and the strain on my eyes was too much to bear.

I climbed out of the rabbit hole.

What’s my verdict?

There’s no denying this technology is impressive. The sensation of being transported to another world is convincing, and there’re certainly plenty of use cases in the world of entertainment and gaming.

I can also appreciate the pitch for workplaces holding meetings in the metaverse. In a world where remote working has become more normalised, it’s certainly an intriguing approach to catching up with a colleague.

However, putting all that aside, I have some concerns. We’re being warned more than ever that we’re spending too much time on phones and social media. Psychologists are encouraging us to strike a balance between the digital world and the real world. If anything, the metaverse blurs that line in a way we've never seen before.

I don’t think we should write this tech off completely; however we need to tread carefully about living our whole lives in the digital world.

Tonight on 1News at Six, Andrew Macfarlane takes a look at cybersecurity and concerns around harassment in the metaverse.