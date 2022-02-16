Video shows officers’ cell entry tactics in Aus immigration facility

Source: 1News

TVNZ’s Breakfast has obtained exclusive footage of officers in riot gear entering a cell in an Australian immigration detention facility to move a man.

The man filmed himself from his bed where several officers with helmets and shields can be seen barging into his room.

He can be heard saying to the officers "what did I do man" before the footage quickly cuts off.

Advocate Filipa Payne told Breakfast the footage shows "the very typical way" that emergency response teams come into detainee's rooms to tell them that they need to relocate to another room or another detention facility.

"This is very common, unfortunately I get sent footage like this often, and along with that footage I got sent a very emotional message pleading for help, pleading for assistance."

Payne - who's the founder of Iwi n Aus and Route 501 - said the video only shows a small snippet of what goes on, "as soon as he walks out the door there's generally 30 guards either side of the corridor where they'll shimmy you down and they'll berate you and they'll torment you."

Since the beginning of 2015, 2544 people have been removed from Australia and deported to New Zealand, with the youngest being just 15-years-old.

Many of them have committed serious crimes but once they've served their time in prison, they are deported to New Zealand, despite spending most of their lives in Australia.

Payne told Breakfast most of the people being deported aren't technically Kiwis.

"There's lots of people that have been removed from Australia that have been born in Australia, are a product of Australia, and the only connection that they have is their parents have been Kiwis."

Many 501s arrive in New Zealand without a job or any family to support them.

"They're struggling with every part of their life. Their mental health has been diminished while they've been in a detention centre. Their families, their children, their hearts all remain in Australia," Payne said.

She said the deportees go through an abusive system in Australia, only to face stiff challenges after arriving in New Zealand.

"I don't believe we're putting any care or nurturing into people, I don't believe we're offering any support and I believe this country is letting down a hell of a lot of people."

Payne said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is responsible for implementing the changes, and these people “need to go home.”

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Army vehicles in Wellington on day 10 of Parliament protest

2

'Show's over' - The Chase's Bradley Walsh stunned by record round

3

NZ’s daily Covid-19 case numbers pass 1000 for first time

4

Live stream: Protests continue outside Parliament for tenth day

5

NZ’s top architecture award won by a woman for the first time

Latest Stories

'Show's over' - The Chase's Bradley Walsh stunned by record round

NZ Rugby agrees multi-million dollar deal with Silver Lake

Video shows officers’ cell entry tactics in Aus immigration facility

Wellington retailers could see 'permanent damage' from protests

Swimmer killed by shark at eastern Sydney beach

Related Stories

Swimmer killed by shark at eastern Sydney beach

More Kiwis could be deported from Aus under proposed law change

Settlement reached in sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew

Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine