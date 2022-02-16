Video shows officers’ cell entry tactics in Aus immigration facility

TVNZ’s Breakfast has obtained exclusive footage of officers in riot gear entering a cell in an Australian immigration detention facility to move a man.

The man filmed himself from his bed where several officers with helmets and shields can be seen barging into his room.

He can be heard saying to the officers "what did I do man" before the footage quickly cuts off.

Advocate Filipa Payne told Breakfast the footage shows "the very typical way" that emergency response teams come into detainee's rooms to tell them that they need to relocate to another room or another detention facility.

"This is very common, unfortunately I get sent footage like this often, and along with that footage I got sent a very emotional message pleading for help, pleading for assistance."

Payne - who's the founder of Iwi n Aus and Route 501 - said the video only shows a small snippet of what goes on, "as soon as he walks out the door there's generally 30 guards either side of the corridor where they'll shimmy you down and they'll berate you and they'll torment you."

Since the beginning of 2015, 2544 people have been removed from Australia and deported to New Zealand, with the youngest being just 15-years-old.

Many of them have committed serious crimes but once they've served their time in prison, they are deported to New Zealand, despite spending most of their lives in Australia.

Payne told Breakfast most of the people being deported aren't technically Kiwis.

"There's lots of people that have been removed from Australia that have been born in Australia, are a product of Australia, and the only connection that they have is their parents have been Kiwis."

Many 501s arrive in New Zealand without a job or any family to support them.

"They're struggling with every part of their life. Their mental health has been diminished while they've been in a detention centre. Their families, their children, their hearts all remain in Australia," Payne said.

She said the deportees go through an abusive system in Australia, only to face stiff challenges after arriving in New Zealand.

"I don't believe we're putting any care or nurturing into people, I don't believe we're offering any support and I believe this country is letting down a hell of a lot of people."

Payne said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is responsible for implementing the changes, and these people “need to go home.”