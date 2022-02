Black smoke could be seen from the shoreline as a boat near Wellington's Island Bay caught on fire.

Smoke billows from burning boat off Island Bay. (Source: 1News)

Police were notified of the event at around midday on Wednesday.

Police told RNZ a fishing boat crew got four adults off the launch who were then transferred to a police launch.

The launch was a private vessel, and all passengers on board were safe and assessed by ambulance.