NZ’s daily Covid-19 case numbers pass 1000 for first time

There are a record 1160 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health workers at a Covid-19 testing station in Christchurch. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland (24), Auckland (861), Waikato (73), Bay of Plenty (33), Lakes (5), Hawke’s Bay (15), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (4), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (9), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (32), Hutt Valley (20), Nelson Marlborough (15), Canterbury (8), South Canterbury (3), Southern (39), and Unknown (2).

Fifty-six people are in hospital with the virus, none of which are in the intensive care or high dependency unit.

In addition, 43 Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

On Tuesday, 46,156 booster doses were administered across the country, bringing the total so far to more than two million doses.

"The Ministry of Health would like to thank everyone in New Zealand who has been vaccinated. You are doing your bit to keep all New Zealanders safe," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Covid-19 vaccine remains our best defence against the virus. People who are vaccinated are less likely to get seriously unwell or be hospitalised than people who haven’t been vaccinated.

"Omicron is highly transmissible, but all of us can play our part to slow the spread of the virus, help protect our most vulnerable people from being infected, and ensure our health system is able to manage extra demand for services."

Approximately 28,140 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours. The rolling average of tests over the past seven days is 23,480.

The Ministry said while the high level of testing is encouraging, it is “important the right people get tested for the right reasons”.

Staff at testing centres will prioritise testing for people who are close contacts or are symptomatic.

“There is good testing capacity throughout the country, but unnecessary testing could delay results for those who urgently need them.

“People should only get tested if they have cold or flu symptoms, are a close contact, or if they have been asked to get tested by a health official.

“We also want to reiterate our thanks to Covid-19 testing staff for their part in New Zealand’s defence against the virus."

On Tuesday, 744 community cases were announced.