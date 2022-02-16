Delays after two trucks crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway

Source: 1News

All southbound lanes on the Auckland Southwestern Motorway near Puhinui Road have reopened, after a rush hour crash on Wednesday.

Crash on Southern Motorway blocking lanes, Wed Feb 16.

Crash on Southern Motorway blocking lanes, Wed Feb 16. (Source: 1 News)

Police say the crash involves two trucks and moderate injuries are reported.

"Heavy haulage crews are on site and are expected to remove the trucks from the lanes to allow the southbound lanes to reopen very shortly," police said in a statement.

Shortly after this police confirmed the crash had been cleared with lanes reopened.

Delays are still expected as traffic clears.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Police thank protest 'influencers' for helping move vehicles

2

NZ’s daily Covid-19 case numbers pass 1000 for first time

3

Prediction Covid-19 pandemic over soon ‘premature’ - Baker

4

House prices expected to fall further than forecast - ASB

5

Phase 2: Critical workers unable to access RATs amid Omicron surge

Latest Stories

Covid-19 vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth

New music, travel and lockdowns – where is NZ’s Popstar now?

Phase 2: Critical workers unable to access RATs amid Omicron surge

More Kiwis could be deported from Aus under proposed law change

Assault spree linked to Bay of Plenty homicide investigation - police

Related Stories

Picture shows smoke billowing from boat on fire off Wellington

Further appeal after woman assaulted in Auckland's Devonport

Omicron: Popular Auckland bar close contact location of interest

Sunken boat spills 150 litres of diesel in Taupō Marina