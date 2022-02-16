Delays after two trucks crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway

All southbound lanes on the Auckland Southwestern Motorway near Puhinui Road have reopened, after a rush hour crash on Wednesday.

Crash on Southern Motorway blocking lanes, Wed Feb 16. (Source: 1 News)

Police say the crash involves two trucks and moderate injuries are reported.

"Heavy haulage crews are on site and are expected to remove the trucks from the lanes to allow the southbound lanes to reopen very shortly," police said in a statement.

Shortly after this police confirmed the crash had been cleared with lanes reopened.

FINAL UPDATE 5:45PM

All lanes are now open and the crash has been cleared. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/lAYtRfbc5h — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 16, 2022

Delays are still expected as traffic clears.