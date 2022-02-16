Assault spree linked to Bay of Plenty homicide investigation - police

Police are seeking information after linking two further assaults to a homicide investigation launched in the Bay of Plenty town of Tāneatua on Wednesday.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The homicide investigation was launched after a man died in Waikato Hospital following a serious assault near Whakatāne on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the 57-year-old man died in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say he was admitted to hospital on Monday after being the victim of a serious assault in Tāneatua in the Bay of Plenty around 2pm that day.

Further information emerged on Wednesday, with police issuing a statement saying the alleged homicide was one of three incidents on Monday, involving an entire group.

"Police have established that three incidents occurred in Tāneatua on Monday, one of those being the assault that caused the man’s death," the statement said.

"At about 2pm, a group has gone to the deceased’s address on Cobham Street, Tāneatua."

Police asked that those individuals come forward to help with the investigation.

"Shortly after, that group left the address in a white Mazda hatchback and they have physically assaulted a 65-year-old male who was eating outside the bakery on Tuhoe Street.

"Three of that group then went to the Gull petrol station in the white Mazda and, shortly after leaving there, assaulted a 45-year-old male and stole his motorbike.

"Our inquiry team would like to speak with anyone who saw any of these events, or has knowledge of what occurred," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 220214/0810, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.