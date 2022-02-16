Army vehicles in Wellington on day 10 of Parliament protest

A number of military vehicles will be stationed in Wellington on Thursday as anti-Covid-19 vaccine mandate protests at Parliament enter their tenth day.

Four Army vehicles travelled to Wellington from Linton and Waiouru on Wednesday but the Defence Force say they're pre-positioned if required.

No decision has been made around their use to assist in the towing operation of protesters' vehicles.

So far around a dozen vehicles have been moved voluntarily from the streets surrounding Parliament, but none towed.

On Wednesday police thanked "influencers" for helping get some of the protesters' vehicles moved.

But on Thursday around 450 vehicles are clogging the streets.

It comes as police say more protesters including children arrived in the area on Wednesday.

Speaking to RNZ on Thursday morning Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the protesters have a right to express their views and have made their point, but it time to leave the area.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Christopher Luxon condemned ACT leader David Seymour's meeting with protesters.