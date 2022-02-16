A look inside Auckland City Mission's new community facility

The Auckland City Mission has this week opened its new integration community facility, HomeGround.

The facility includes five floors of apartments with 24 hour support services, three social enterprise food and retail outlets, a function room, rooftop garden, residents' lounge and healthcare centre.

Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson visited the new site on Auckland's Hobson St, soon to house people who would otherwise be sleeping rough.

Auckland City Mission's Health and Social Services manager Jacqui Dillion told Breakfast, "I think what's really unique about the apartments and what personifies them is that they're all built with heart, with aroha, and they're part of what will be an intentional and thriving but diverse community."

She said the mission is an enabler, "what this building stands for is it stands for equity. This is a demonstration of our commitment to saying that actually, whoever you are, whatever path you've walked, you deserve a home."

Dillion said the building is designed for those most vulnerable but all Aucklanders are welcome, "our message to Auckland is this place was built by you and it was also built for you."

"Come and share the humanity that is Auckland City Mission."