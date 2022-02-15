Vehicles could be towed as Parliament protest enters ninth day

The anti-Covid-19 vaccine mandate protest outside Parliament has entered its ninth day with the possibility that protesters could see their vehicles towed.

The protest, largely against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, outside Parliament. (Source: 1News)

More than 100 vehicles are parked in and around the grounds as protesters continue to camp outside.

Free parking has been offered at Sky Stadium, but few have taken up the offer.

Protesters on Tuesday were issued an ultimatum by police — move their vehicles or they will be towed and seized.

"The effect of this protest activity around the Parliament grounds, on roads, residents, schools and businesses, is no longer tenable," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

“Police will continue to give protesters the opportunity to remove their vehicles voluntarily [and move them to Sky Stadium]. But, time is fast running out for this to happen,” Coster said.

"The roads need to be cleared now or we will be towing vehicles," he warned.

Coster said those who obstructed police’s efforts to clear the roads can expect to be arrested or charged.

"We continue to encourage protesters to do the right thing and facilitate [the] opening of roads in the area.

"It is possible for this protest to be conducted lawfully but the current manner of protest is both unreasonable and unfairly impacting others.

"By openly communicating our intention we are demonstrating our ongoing willingness to work in good faith to allow lawful and reasonable protest while protecting the interests of others in the area."