Time 'fast running out’ for Parliament protesters to move cars - police

As the anti-Covid-19 vaccination mandate protests outside Parliament enters its second week, police on Tuesday afternoon issued protesters an ultimatum — move your cars now or they will be towed and seized.

Anti-vaccine mandate protest outside Parliament.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster stressed he did not want things to escalate.

“Our aim here will not be to escalate… the right thing to do here is to move the cars. We’re not focused on arresting protesters per se if the vehicles can get moved," he said.

“The safety of the public and consequences of escalation are a significant factor in our decision-making.”

He wouldn't say when exactly towing would begin, only that it would "commence shortly" if vehicles were not moved.

Coster said police acknowledged the right to lawfully protest. That was despite the group being officially trespassed and breaking the gathering rules for the Red traffic light setting.

“Yes, it is a breach of the gathering rules, but there are a range of factors we have to consider. If police have to go in and close that thing down, many people will be hurt," Coster said.

He said the immediate concern was the disruption the protest group was causing on the roads. That was on top of other concerns about the unsanitary conditions outside Parliament and the pitching of structures like tents.

“The effect of this protest activity around the Parliament grounds, on roads, residents, schools and businesses, is no longer tenable,” Coster said.

He said police had offered protesters alternatives, like parking at Sky Stadium to allow traffic to flow freely in central Wellington.

Few took up the offer, however.

“Police will continue to give protesters the opportunity to remove their vehicles voluntarily [and move them to Sky Stadium]. But, time is fast running out for this to happen,” Coster said.

“The roads need to be cleared now or we will be towing vehicles.

“Vehicles that are towed will be seized and not immediately released to those who have failed to move them.”

He said those who obstructed police’s efforts to clear the roads can expect to be arrested or charged.

“We continue to encourage protesters to do the right thing and facilitate [the] opening of roads in the area.

“It is possible for this protest to be conducted lawfully but the current manner of protest is both unreasonable and unfairly impacting others.

“By openly communicating our intention we are demonstrating our ongoing willingness to work in good faith to allow lawful and reasonable protest while protecting the interests of others in the area,” Coster said.

As for how long it would take to clear the road if vehicles needed to be towed, Coster said it would depend on police's towing capacity.

The NZ Defence Force had also been asked to help with the towing job, but they wouldn't be doing anything more than that, he added.

“We absolutely require further support. That won’t stop us from getting going. But, it’s a logistical challenge. We have estimated it will take us some days to clear all of those vehicles.”

Coster said towing companies had been reluctant to help clear cars around Parliament. He said police would be happy to talk to companies who wanted to help but had concerns.

Any tow trucks would be accompanied by officers, he said.

He said there was no easy resolution to the protests, based on international experience.

Police had been talking to a "very disparate group" involved in the protest, although Coster wouldn't confirm their identities.

As for why police didn't block cars from coming into the capital and causing havoc in the first place, Coster said it would have been unlawful to prevent the protest from happening.

“The protest has had to have crossed into the range of unreasonable for an intervention to occur. In this case, that wouldn’t have been in those first hours. By the time those first hours were done, we have the problem that we have.”

He said vehicles that had been blocking roads and were illegally parked were being ticketed on Tuesday.

Coster also activated the Major Operations Centre (MOC) at the Police National Headquarters on Tuesday.

The MOC — a joint operation between district and national staff — would manage and co-ordinate the police response, he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Speaker Trevor Mallard broadcast Parliament's general debate on loud speakers so protesters could hear it.

Wellingtonians trying to get to work or education this week reported feeling intimidated by protesters.