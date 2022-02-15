Sadowski-Synnott's old school proud of 'humble, modest' champ

She's a three-time Olympic medallist but Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is also a "humble, modest and gorgeous" role model for students at her alma mater.

Sadowski-Synnott completed her Olympic collection Tuesday with a silver medal in the women's big air competition at the Beijing Olympics a week after claiming her historic gold in the women's slopestyle.

Among the many watching her soar back home were staff and students at Mount Aspiring College in Wanaka including her former math teacher, Sharon Arlidge.

Arlidge told Breakfast on Wednesday morning her former student's efforts didn't surprise her.

"I'm just one of many people who are very proud of Zoi," Arlidge said.

"She always was a great student and she's just such a lovely person and we watch her now as a young adult on the world stage where she continues to be humble and modest.

"She's just gorgeous."

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott shows her two medals from the Beijing Olympics. (Source: NZOC.)

Arlidge recalled Zoi being "very busy" during her time at Mount Aspiring College, after starting her schooling year late as she competed in Europe during the New Zealand summer.

But despite the extra work, she never fell behind.

"Zoi always knew what she needed to do. She always had a plan," Alridge added.

"Sometimes she would have unexpected times where she had to go away but still she adjusted, sorted it out and did what she had to do."

Those same attributes are now helping her achieve her dreams and setting an example for current students such as head boy Harry Gilbertson and student leader of the sports committee Ben Simmers.

"it's just amazing to see someone come from where we are and gone all the way to the Olympics," Harry said.

"I think it inspires everyone at our school," Ben added.

Sadowski-Synnott is just one of five current New Zealand Olympians competing in Beijing that once roamed the halls of Mount Aspiring College though.

"We've even got ex-students in the coaching team as well," Alridge said.

"We're very proud of them and we're excited that our students get to go out and live these dreams that we've helped them believe in."