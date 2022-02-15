Omicron: Popular Auckland bar close contact location of interest

A popular central Auckland bar has been named a “close contact” Covid-19 location of interest.

Danny Doolan’s in Auckland’s Quay Street. (Source: Google Maps)

People who were at Danny Doolan’s in Auckland’s Quay Street between Wednesday, February 9 at 11.53pm to 2am the next day were asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Patrons who were at Pog Mahones Irish Pub & Restaurant in Queenstown are also being asked to isolate and get tested. The time of interest is between 12.45am to 2.45am on Monday, February 7.

Cafe patrons at Skyline Rotorua and McDonald’s Queenstown were also named as close contact locations of interest.

The full details of times and locations of interest could be found on the Ministry of Health website.

It comes as there were 744 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Tuesday.

The cases are in Northland (43), Auckland (535), Waikato (69), Bay of Plenty (8), Lakes (10), Hawke’s Bay (1), MidCentral (6), Taranaki (2), Tairāwhiti (7), Wairarapa (1), Capital and Coast (5), Hutt Valley (1), Nelson Marlborough (9), Canterbury (9) and Southern (30).

Forty people are in hospital with the virus. No one is in an intensive care or high dependency unit.