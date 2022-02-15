'Gutted' - Six60 postpones nationwide tour

Source: 1News

Six60 has rescheduled its Saturdays tour after New Zealand registered hundreds of new Covid-19 Omicron cases in recent days.

Six60 is playing six stadium shows across New Zealand in March 2022.

Six60 is playing six stadium shows across New Zealand in March 2022. (Source: Getty)

The New Zealand band were set to take the stage for their show on March 5 at Rotorua International Stadium, but Covid-19 restrictions have meant they had to reschedule.

SIX60 made the announcement in an Instagram story and said they are "gutted" to have to push back the tour.

They said they have spent the last year building, practising and designing a new show for the country.

"It's really out of our control and we also want all of our fans to experience Six60 in a safe, unrestricted environment."

The band hoped to debut their new album at the concerts, but said they will do everything they can to use the delay to bring New Zealand the greatest show and album ever.

"We're really sorry to our fans who are disappointed."

SIX60 Saturdays new dates:

29 October - Wellington

5 November - Napier

12 November - Rotorua

19 November - Auckland

10 December - Christchurch

4 March (2023) - Dunedin

EntertainmentMusicCovid-19

