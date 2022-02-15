Further appeal after woman assaulted in Auckland's Devonport

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for further information from the public after a woman was assaulted on Auckland's North Shore last week.

A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The incident occurred at Stanley Bay Park, in Devonport, around 8.30pm on Tuesday, February 8, Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said in a statement.

The woman, in her 30s was exercising on a walking track when she was seriously assaulted.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from a cyclist who was in Stanley Bay Park at the time of the assault and may have seen something that could help with the investigation.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have been at the Stanley Bay Wharf between 6pm and 9.30pm that same day.

READ MORE: Woman attacked while out exercising in Auckland’s Devonport

"Police would like to reassure the Devonport community that we continue to treat this matter seriously and we are doing everything we can to identify the offender involved," Poland said.

“Our team of detectives are still carrying out a number of inquiries in relation to this assault.

“Our increased police presence remains in the area and will continue to do so.”

Anyone with any information has been urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 220209/0390, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Parliament protest 'symptomatic of immense frustration' - Luxon

2

House prices expected to fall further than forecast - ASB

3

Requirements for travellers coming to NZ confirmed

4

Live stream: Day 9 of protests, as police threaten to tow vehicles

5

Otago schoolgirl has hijab ripped off by fellow students

Latest Stories

Further appeal after woman assaulted in Auckland's Devonport

Property companies face $100k fines for breaking proposed rules

Olympic favourite blows gold medal chance after going wrong way

Otago schoolgirl has hijab ripped off by fellow students

Julia Fox admits being with Kanye could be 'very difficult'

Related Stories

Otago schoolgirl has hijab ripped off by fellow students

Man's death after assault near Whakatāne treated as homicide

Omicron: Popular Auckland bar close contact location of interest

One person in hospital after West Auckland house fire