Further appeal after woman assaulted in Auckland's Devonport

Police are appealing for further information from the public after a woman was assaulted on Auckland's North Shore last week.

The incident occurred at Stanley Bay Park, in Devonport, around 8.30pm on Tuesday, February 8, Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said in a statement.

The woman, in her 30s was exercising on a walking track when she was seriously assaulted.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from a cyclist who was in Stanley Bay Park at the time of the assault and may have seen something that could help with the investigation.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have been at the Stanley Bay Wharf between 6pm and 9.30pm that same day.

"Police would like to reassure the Devonport community that we continue to treat this matter seriously and we are doing everything we can to identify the offender involved," Poland said.

“Our team of detectives are still carrying out a number of inquiries in relation to this assault.

“Our increased police presence remains in the area and will continue to do so.”

Anyone with any information has been urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 220209/0390, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.