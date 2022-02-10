Woman attacked while out exercising in Auckland’s Devonport

Police are appealing to the public for information after a woman was seriously assaulted while exercising in a park on Auckland’s North Shore.

The incident happened at Stanley Bay Park in Devonport on Tuesday, 8 February.

At around 8.30pm that day, a woman in her 30s was exercising on a walking track in the park when she was seriously assaulted, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicholas Poland said police were looking for several members of the public who they believed may have seen the assault.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from a couple who were walking their dog through Stanley Bay Park during the time of the assault.

“This incident has occurred on a popular walking track and we believe there are members of the public who would have been in the area at the time and may have seen suspicious activity,” he said.

Poland said police are looking for people who may have seen a male described as of athletic build, clean-shaven, in his 40s, and with brown hair.

He is described to have been wearing a black cap, black shorts, a black running T-shirt, and black fabric gloves

Residents around Stanley Bay Park, Jim Titchener Parade, Patuone Place, William Bond Street, and Calliope Road in Devonport are also being asked to check surveillance and dash camera footage between 6pm and 9.30pm on February 8.

On Wednesday, police appealed for information from people playing tennis at the Ngataringa Tennis Club, which is adjacent to the park where the incident took place.

“I would like to reassure the Devonport community that we are treating this matter seriously and we are doing everything we can to identify the offender involved,” Poland said.

Police said they are working with the victim in ensuring she has support available to her. People with information are requested to call 105 and quote file number 220209/0390.