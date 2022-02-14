Winter Olympics: Margaux Hackett 16th in freeski slopestyle

New Zealand freeskier Margaux Hackett has finished 16th in women's freeski slopestyle after being agonisingly close to qualifying for the final.

Margaux Hackett competes in qualifying for women's freeski slopestyle at Beijing 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

The 22-year-old was on the cusp of the qualifying threshold after her first run, with a score of 54.93 placing her 13th out of 26 in the field. The top 12 qualify for the final.

Some strong runs from other competitors saw her slip to 16th place prior to her second and final run.

A brilliant rail section at the top of her second run put her in good stead heading into the three jumps, but she was unable to land a huge 900 on the final hit, meaning her hopes for a spot in Tuesday's final were effectively dashed.

Hackett finished in 16th place, just nine points outside the qualifying spots. The slopestyle was her final event at the Beijing Games after finishing 22nd in big air last week.