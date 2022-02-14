Winter Olympics: Kiwi snowboarder Tiarn Collins 23rd in big air

New Zealand snowboarder Tiarn Collins has finished 23rd in snowboard big air at the Beijing Winter Olympics, after failing to land two clean jumps.

Tiarn Collins competes in big air qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

Collins got off to a good start, landing a stylish cab 1440 with a double tail grab that was good enough to earn a score of 71.25.

It left him in 11th after the first round, with Collins just needing to land one more big trick to earn himself a spot in the final.

However, tensions rose after he fell on his second run attempting a switch backside 1620.

Standing at the top of his final run, Collins needed a score of at least 70 to secure a spot in the top-12 and the final.

The 22-year-old again attempted the 1620 he had failed to land earlier, but fell once again, ending his hopes of qualification.

The big air was Collins' final event at the Beijing Games, having finished 18th in slopestyle last week.