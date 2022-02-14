WADA to review whether cannabis should remain on banned list

The World Anti-Doping Agency is to review whether cannabis should remain on the prohibited list after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympic Games having been banned for testing positive for the substance.

Richardson won the 100 metres at the US Olympic trials but was later disqualified and banned for 30 days after her positive test - a result she admitted to and later said was the result of mourning the death of her mother.

The positive impact of cannabis on athletes is disputed with the German Institute for Biochemistry in Cologne saying it would not improve sporting performance but could encourage risk taking in certain sports.

WADA said on Tuesday its executive committee "following receipt of requests from a number of stakeholders," had endorsed the decision of the List Expert Advisory Group to initiate in 2022 a scientific review of the status of cannabis."

However, it clarified "cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022."

It comes as Richardson challenged why Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to continue competing at this year's Winter Olympics amid a doping charge.

Valieva, a favourite to win gold in the women's single event on Thursday, has been cleared to continue competing in Beijing despite testing positive for the heart drug trimetazidine after winning gold in the team competition.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said during the ruling while the 15-year-old isn't cleared, meaning her medals could be stripped in the future, preventing her from performing "would cause her irreparable harm in the circumstances".

Richardson, 21, questioned what the the difference was between their situations.

"Can we get a solid answer on the difference of (Valieva's) situation and mines?" Richardson wrote on Twitter.

"My mother died and I can't run and was also favoured to place top 3.

"The only difference I see is I'm a black young lady."

The court said they gave Valieva a favourable decision in part because she was a minor or “protected person" and was subject to different rules from an adult athlete.