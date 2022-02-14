'It just blew up' - Truck engulfed in flames in Christchurch

A truck caught on fire in the middle of a Christchurch street on Tuesday morning, partially closing SH76.

SH76 Brougham St is closed as a result, between Gasson and Burlington Streets and Waltham Road.

Significant delays are being experienced between Montreal Street & Colombo St, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

One eyewitness told 1News she was driving by when “the whole thing just blew up”.

“It just blew up and went on fire, there was fire everywhere.”

Fire and Emergency crews have been on the scene and said there were no injuries.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

