Auckland's Kelly Tarlton's among new locations of interest

Auckland aquarium Kelly Tarlton's and a private function at a Tauranga bar have on Monday been named as close contact locations of interest.

Auckland aquarium Kelly Tarltons. (Source: Google Maps)

The aquarium, located in Ōrākei, was visited by a positive Covid-19 case on Monday, February 7 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The New Windsor School swimming pool, in the Auckland suburb of New Windsor, was also named as a close contact location of interest for Sunday, February 6 between 8.10am and 1.15pm.

Event space The Bank Space, in Auckland’s Grey Lynn, was visited by a positive Covid-19 case on Sunday, February 6 between 1.30pm and 4pm.

Worlds End Bar, meanwhile, was named as a new location of interest for Tauranga.

A private function was held upstairs at the bar from 8.30pm on Saturday, February 5 to 1am on Sunday, February 6.

Anyone who was at the locations of interest at the relevant times has been advised to self-isolate and get tested immediately and on day five after exposure. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

The Ministry of Health reported a record 810 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday.