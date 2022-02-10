Auckland councillor says no to mayoralty speculation

A rumoured candidate for Auckland’s mayoralty has confirmed he is not running for the top job in this year’s local elections.

North Shore ward councillor Richard Hills announced his decision through a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.

“I have recently been lucky enough to become a dad, something for a long time I never thought would be possible for us.

“I’m only three months into this important role as a parent and as a result, I won’t be putting my name forward as a candidate in the mayoral election,” Hills said.

1News understands the left-leaning councillor was heavily tipped to run in the race with Labour Party endorsement.

The announcement avoids a head-on contest between Hills and Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins, two Labour-affiliated candidates.

Collins already declared his candidacy in late January.

Incumbent Mayor Phil Goff has said he will announce his intentions whether to run by the end of February. Neither Collins nor Hills reportedly wanted to enter the race if the incumbent ran for re-election.

“Outside of family, my focus is continuing to serve the people of the North Shore and leading the important work for Auckland as chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee,” Hills said.

Local elections, including Auckland’s mayoral contest, are happening in October.

Earlier in January, Collins told 1News he felt his party's endorsement process was not transparent enough while speculation around Hill’s candidacy was endemic.

"As a party which claims democracy, then let's have democratic processes [and] transparent processes in place where people know how they can engage. Up until now, we haven't had that process," he said of Labour.

Controversial businessman Leo Molloy, who publicly declared his candidacy for the race, reacted to Hills’ announcement in a statement.

“It is clear that my opponents are in disarray. I am the only serious contender left in this race… Regardless of left or right politics, there is no doubt that the party bosses of Phil Goff, Richard Hills and Viv Beck have all been playing ‘hot potato’ with their political futures."