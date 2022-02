One person has died following a serious crash in Temuka, near Timaru earlier on Saturday.

Another person received moderate injuries in the single-vehicle crash on Factory Rd at around 4.30pm.

Police reported the vehicle had gone into a ditch.

Factory Road remains closed between Springfield Road and Rise Road.

Motorists are asked to continue to follow traffic management in place.