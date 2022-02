Footage shot by 1News shows a car caught up in a large slip in Plimmerton, north of Wellington.

Much of the North Island is being hit by wild weather on Sunday including the Wellington region.

The car is upside down on pile of dirt that's come down a hillside.

There are no reports of injuries from the incident.

There's also surface flooding in Plimmerton.

