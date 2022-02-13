Good Sorts: Meet the woman running Glenorchy's only radio station

This week's Good Sort is Steph Drader, who runs Glenorchy's only radio station, Glenorchy Country.

Steph's late husband Chaz started the station, but when he died Steph took over the reins.

She always said if something happened to her husband, she would shut the station down because she knew nothing about how to operate it.

But Steph didn't shut it down and now the station has four advertisers and a morning host.

Her husband worked in radio his entire life and when he retired in Glenorchy he told his wife "I’m not going to look at the grass growing. I’m going to build another radio station."

The station runs out of a converted hay shed, broadcasting to Glenorchy's population of 450.

