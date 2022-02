One lucky Lotto player won $8.5 million in Powerball First Division on Saturday night.

A Lotto Powerball ticket. (Source: 1 News)

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Saturday's winner is the second Kiwi to win big in 2022, after an Auckland player won $21 million with Powerball in late January.

Another player from Whangarei also won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's draw.

Strike Four rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.