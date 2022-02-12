Image shows sea water spilled over onto land in New Plymouth

Source: 1News

Heavy rain and high tides are battering Taranaki on Sunday as authorities have said “the worst is still yet to come”.

High tide at New Plymouth's Lee Breakwater marina.

High tide at New Plymouth's Lee Breakwater marina. (Source: Rick Ewington)

Images sent to 1News showed high tides and waves battering the Lee Breakwater marina in New Plymouth.

Forthy sea water can be seen spilled well over onto the land.

“This severe weather is causing surface flooding, tree and road damage and power outages all over Taranaki and the worst is still yet to come,” Taranaki Civil Defence authorities said in a Facebook post.

“MetService’s orange heavy rain and strong wind warning still stands until 3pm today, at this stage, [and] expected to worsen through midday,” Civil Defence authorities said.

Multiple reports of surface flooding include State Highway 1 and 45 with road closures in place, according to Taranaki Civil Defence.

“Reports of power outages from strong winds include properties at central New Plymouth, Kaitake, Kaupokonui, Hāwera, Normanby, Okiawa, with restorations expected on Sunday afternoon.”

Taranaki residents are advised by authorities to postpone non-essential travel and to not drive through flood waters.

