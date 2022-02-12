Auckland Harbour Bridge closed due to severe wind gusts

Source: 1News

Authorities have closed the Auckland Harbour Bridge due to severe wind gusts on Sunday morning.

Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

Waka Kotahi said the bridge would remain closed until winds were at levels safe enough for travel.

Motorists have been encouraged to use the Western Ring Road on State Highway 16 and 18 as an alternative.

Auckland Transport said bus users should expect cancellations on the Northern Express and all other bus services that use the bridge.

However, people are encouraged to delay all non-essential travel with severe winds and rain continuing to affect the city.

The agency said current bridge safety protocols require the closure of the bridge to traffic when sustained wind gusts of 90kmp/h or higher are affecting the bridge.

READ MORE: Wild weather causes slips, power cuts, transport disruption

Wild weather in parts of the country has cancelled flights, caused transport disruption on roads, caused slips and power outages on Sunday.

It comes after MetService issued severe weather warning for central and northern New Zealand as ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi barrels across the central North Island on Sunday morning and into the afternoon, before it's forecast to move to the southeast.

