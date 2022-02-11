Record 446 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Friday

There are a record 446 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A man receiving a Covid-19 test. (Source: istock.com)

The cases are in Northland (16), Auckland (340), Waikato (48), Bay of Plenty (14), Lakes (13), Taranaki (1), Hutt Valley (7), Capital and Coast (4), and Southern (3).

"The increase in cases today is a reminder that, as expected, the Omicron variant is spreading in our communities as we have seen in other countries," the ministry said in a statement.

"The number of cases will continue to fluctuate from day to day, but our expectation is that cases will continue to increase in the coming weeks.

"All of us can all play our part to slow the spread of the virus, help protect our most vulnerable people from being infected, and ensure our health system is able to manage extra demand for services.

"This means continuing to do the basics well – staying home if unwell, and wearing a mask, physical distancing and scanning in using the NZ Covid Tracer app when you’re out and about."

The ministry noted that face masks are most effective when worn properly – fitted snug and close to the face.

"Anyone with any cold or flu symptoms that could be Covid-19 is asked to get a test and isolate at home until a negative result is returned."

The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat and a runny nose.

Anyone who developed a sniffle is urged to get a test.

On Thursday, 23,146 tests for Covid-19 were processed in New Zealand.

There are 23 people in hospital with the virus, none of which are requiring intensive care.

On Thursday, there were 50,427 booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in New Zealand, adding to a total of 1.77 million.

There were also 695 first doses, 1519 second doses and 2041 paediatric doses for children administered.

"It is great to see that 43 per cent of children in the 5 - 11 age group have already had their first dose. We want as many children as possible to be protected through vaccination,”" the ministry said.

Anyone who received their second dose of the vaccine three or more months ago is also urged to get boosted.

"The most important step you can take to prepare for Omicron is getting your booster dose as soon as it is due. Boosters lower your chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, there were also 33 new border cases to report in New Zealand on Friday.

Those cases arrived from the US, United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore and Sri Lanka. The travel history of these cases is yet to be determined.

The new cases come after a previous record of 306 community cases on Thursday.