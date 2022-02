A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a car in Wellington on Saturday morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say they were alerted to the crash on Dixon Street, in Te Aro, around 3.30am.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.

Dixon Street, between Taranaki Street and Cuba Street, remains closed while a scene examination takes place.