Heavy rain, severe winds forecast for parts of NZ

Central and northern parts of the country are set to be hit by heavy rain and severe winds as Cyclone Dovi approaches New Zealand.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

MetService says heavy rain before the arrival of the cyclone is already affecting central New Zealand.

Gale to severe gale winds associated with the cyclone are expected over parts of central and northern New Zealand this weekend.

"This is a significant weather event, with widespread adverse conditions likely, and warnings and watches for heavy rain and severe gales are in force for many places," MetService says.

"Significant and hazardous waves with the potential of hazardous cross and rip currents are expected in association with Cyclone Dovi."

The largest waves are expected on the west coast of the North Island on Sunday.

Heavy rain and severe gale winds are expected over parts of central and northern New Zealand.

From Saturday afternoon and into Sunday afternoon MetService says Taranaki, Tasman, Tongariro, Horowhenua and Kapiti, Tararua Range, Marlborough Sounds, Wellington and Wairarapa excluding the Tararua District and Eastern Marlborough should expect heavy rain which may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

MetService has also issued a strong wind warning for Auckland and Taranaki.

Taranaki is expected to see around eight hours of south to southeast gales from 7am to 3pm Sunday.

North to northeast gales are expected in Auckland from 10pm Saturday to 4pm Sunday with gusts of 100 kmp/h.