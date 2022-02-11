Brisbane-based Kiwi who caught Omicron weeks ago still affected

A New Zealander living in Brisbane says being vaccinated didn’t save her from having a rough ride after contracting Omicron.

By Nicole Bremner and Jane Nixon

Angela Murphy says she succumbed to the variant five weeks ago as it tore through Queensland.

“I was not technically sick enough to go to hospital, although at one point I was coughing so deeply that I was spitting up blood,” she said.

“It was a frightening experience and I absolutely didn’t have a sense I'd come out of it because you don't know.”

She says she knew the hospital probably couldn’t take her and there wasn’t much more that could be done.

Murphy, who is double-vaccinated, self-isolated at home away from her husband and six-year-old daughter and emerged eight days later.

She followed federal government guidelines for her isolation, she and her family returning a negative test on day eight.

But weeks later she says even light exercise makes her breathless.

“I can’t exercise yet and I sleep a lot more than I used to. Last night I slept for 12 hours,” she said.

She says she’s aware everyone has different symptoms but despite having had Covid she’s set to have her booster next week.

“The advice is to have it after three months, so that’s what I’ll do.”

She believes the vaccine kept her out of hospital “and out of a morgue”.

“I’m a living, breathing example of how the vaccine is supposed to work - it reduces symptoms,” Murphy said.

Health officials in New Zealand say plans are in place to help the worst affected here but the community has an important part to play too.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre GP liaison, Dr Christine McIntosh, says people need to have help prepared ahead of time.

“Identifying as a household or family who you can call on to get some supplies to your house while you’re isolating, if you live alone is there someone who is your buddy that is someone who can keep an eye out for you?"

Meanwhile, the South Auckland hospital that's treated more Covid cases than any other in the country, says the anticipated 'Omicron surge' is now underway in its community.

There are now more than 1000 Omicron cases in Counties Manukau and doctors at Middlemore say more positive cases are turning up every day.

“They've come in for other reasons, for example delivering a baby and they are positive on arrival because obviously we are testing patients as they cross the doorstep,” Middlemore clinical director Dr Vanessa Thornton said.

Doctors have seen an increasing number of positive cases in the past three days.

“Yesterday we had a very high day of presentations - not all admitted as expected, many [were] sent home but we've certainly seen more coming through,” Thornton said.

And with the surge in Omicron cases expected to continue, locals are strongly advised to stock up on food and Panadol, so they're ready to ride it out at home.

“Around the day five mark onwards, people are feeling short of breath. If they're getting chest pain or pressure that's lasting more than 10 minutes that’s another concern they urgently need to get help with,” McIntosh said.