204 new community Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

There are 204 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland (8), Auckland (135), Waikato (35), Lakes (2), Bay of Plenty (11),Taranaki (1), Palmerston North (2) Wellington (3), Hutt Valley (3), Nelson Marlborough (1) and Canterbury (3).

Sixteen people are in hospital with the virus. No one is in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Forty-six cases in MIQ were also announced on Wednesday.

Twenty-two of the cases had arrived in the country between January 28 and February 7 and they all tested positive for Covid-19 between day 0 and 9.

Full travel history was still to be obtained for three of the cases.

They had travelled from India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Pakistan, the UK, Australia, Fiji, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, France, the US and the Philippines.

Details weren't provided by the ministry on 24 of the border cases.

On Tuesday there were 202 new community cases in New Zealand.

