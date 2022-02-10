Queenstown skydiving business named close contact location

A Queenstown tandem skydiving business has been listed as a close contact Covid-19 location of interest by the Ministry of Health.

Tandem skydiving. (Source: istock.com)

NZONE Skydiving Queenstown was visited on Saturday, February 5 from 12.30-1.45pm by someone who has the virus.

Those possibly exposed to the virus are asked to isolate, get tested straight away and on day 5 from exposure.

They are also asked to record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 so contact tracers can get in touch and provide more instruction on isolation and testing.

The fresh location came after health officials reported the first case of Covid-19 in the Southland DHB area during the Omicron outbreak on Thursday.

The Ballarat and The World Bar and Restaurant were named on Thursday as close contact locations of interest.

The Sundeck rooftop bar, Habana Boutique Rum Bar (both in Queenstown) and two flights have also been listed as close contact locations of interest.

The Bunker Queenstown, the airport, Skyline Queenstown, Jervois Steakhouse in Queenstown and Liquor King Queenstown have also been named locations of interest. The advice for these locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

The Queenstown locations were visited between Thursday, February 3, and Sunday, February 6.

Locations of interest were also listed in Cromwell and Wanaka, one of which has been deemed close contact, on Friday.

They include Italian restaurant and café Armando's Kitchen in Cromwell, Scroggin Coffee and Eatery in Wanaka and the Cardrona Hotel in Wanaka.

They were visited between Saturday, February 5 and Tuesday, February 8.

Jet Star flights named as close contact locations

The Ministry of Health also listed two other flights as close contact locations of interest on Friday.

Those seated in rows 7,8,9,10 and 11 on flight JQ259 Auckland to Wellington on Friday, February 4 have been asked to isolate, get a test immediately and on day 5 after being exposed to Covid-19. The time concerned is 10.30-11.35am.

On flight JQ256 Wellington to Auckland on Sunday, February 6, those seated in rows 21,22,23,24 and 25 have been dubbed close contacts. The time concerned is 1-1.50pm.

They are asked to isolate, get a test straight away and on day 5.

Other locations of interest on Friday were listed in Auckland and Martinborough.

The full list of locations can be found on the Ministry of Health website.