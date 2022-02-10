2 Queenstown bars named as Covid close contact locations

Two Queenstown bars have been classified as new close contact locations of interest by the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who visited The Ballarat at the Queenstown Mall on Saturday, February 5 between 10pm and 12am was classified as a close contact.

In addition, anyone who visited The World Bar and Restaurant at 12B Church Street on Sunday, February 6 between 12am and 1:30am was considered a close contact.

People who visited the locations were asked to self-isolate, get tested immediately, and then also on day five after their exposure.

They were also asked to record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 so contact tracers could get in touch and provide more instruction on isolation and testing.

The new locations came after health officials reported the first case of Covid-19 in the Southland DHB area during the Omicron outbreak.

The full list of locations can be found on the Ministry of Health website.