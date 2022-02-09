State of emergency declared in Buller after heavy rain

A state of emergency has been declared in Buller District after heavy rain caused surface flooding, closing roads and leaving the region isolated.

Flooding at St Canice's Primary School in Westport. (Source: 1 News)

It follows a busy night for authorities on the West Coast with heavy rain forcing the evacuation of people from some homes overnight.

Low lying areas of Westport have been advised to evacuate because of rising river levels in Buller.

Civil Defence said evacuation centres had been arranged for residents for if or when required. They are currently set up at Sergeants Hill hall and South School hall.

The area was also hit by heavy rain last week, with some people evacuated and communities bracing for dangerous river conditions and flooding.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine on Thursday said more wet weather was expected, but the impacts were "not expected to be this great".

"Unstable weather events are unfortunately becoming the new normal, and as a community, we need to make sure that we are prepared and resilient to look after both ourselves, and our neighbours."

Westport's floating basin after heavy rain on February 10. (Source: 1 News)

One man filmed water from the Maruia River flowing onto his property, located 15 minutes south of Murchison on the Shenandoah highway.

Hamish McCleod said the water had never entered the property before.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said firefighters were called to reports of flooding at 15 homes throughout Westport, Reefton, Granity and Waimangaroa.

In Waimangaroa, at least two houses were evacuated overnight due to a slip in the township, though a FENZ spokesperson couldn't say exactly how many evacuations took place.

Before the state of emergency declaration Cleine on Thursday morning said it had been raining all night, and further evacuations were expected. He said it had been "pretty full on".

Though the rain was starting to ease in Westport, Cleine said river levels were high with plenty of surface flooding.

"Reefton was hit quite hard last night the river is the highest locals have seen it up there," Cleine said.

"That water reports into the Buller (river) and eventually into Westport so that's where that area of concern is."

He said peak river flows were expected around midday on Thursday.

As of 7:30am Thursday morning, MetService said Westport had recorded 468mm of rain for the month, eclipsing the April 1957 monthly total of 453.4mm. And, only 10 days into February, Westport has had its wettest month yet, since records began in 1944.

State highways in the district are also closed in eight places:

• SH6 Westport to Punakaiki - Surface flooding

• SH6 Inangahua to Westport - Lower Buller Gorge - Surface flooding

• SH6 8 Mile to Inangahua - Surface flooding

• SH6, SH65 Murchison to Springs Junction - Multiple slips

• SH7 Springs Junction to Reefton - Rahu Saddle - Surface flooding

• SH67 Westport to Mokihinui - Heavy rain

• SH67 Mokihiniu to Karamea - Heavy rain

• SH69 Inangahua to Reefton - Surface flooding

Reefton experienced surface flooding throughout parts of the township, where an evacuation centre has been set up at the Welfare Centre at Reefton Area School.

Buller District Council and WestReef staff spent much of Wednesday night assessing damage to infrastructure.