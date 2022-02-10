Aussies to need booster to be 'up-to-date' with Covid vaccines

Australia's vaccination system is set for a major shakeup, with a booster dose soon to be required to be considered "up-to-date".

People arrive to be vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Source: Getty)

The change came after the national cabinet endorsed advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), which recommended officials move away from using the term "fully vaccinated".

While the advice applies to those living and working in Australia, it won’t apply to international travellers coming into the country.

ATAGI has previously mentioned the change, saying the term "fully vaccinated" could be confusing when it was recommending a third dose of a vaccine.

The changes are due to come into effect by the end of March, meaning anyone who has been eligible for a third dose but hasn’t had it will be considered "overdue".

All Australians over the age of 16 are eligible for a booster shot three months after their second.