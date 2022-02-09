Gyms, cafes and flights added as Covid close contact locations

Multiple gyms, cafes and flights have been added as Covid-19 close contact locations of interest on Wednesday afternoon.

Chow restaurant in Wellington (Source: 1 News)

A McDonald’s in Masterton was listed as a close contact location at 1.00pm to 1.45pm on Sunday 6 February.

Several sessions at an F45 training centre in Takanini, as well as a Snap Fitness centre in the same suburb, were also listed from Thursday 3 February through to Tuesday 8 February.

A gym in Hamilton, First Place Fitness Te Rapa, was also a close contact location of interest having been visited on Wednesday February 2 from 5.15pm to 7pm

Earlier, eateries in both Auckland and Wellington, an Auckland bus trip and a flight were added to the locations of interest list.

A bus ride on Thursday 27 January from 32 Jordan Road Māngere to Ōtāhuhu station, from 1.15pm to 1.40pm was listed as a close contact location on Wednesday afternoon.

An Auckland coffee ship and a flight from Christchurch to Auckland were also listed.

Anyone who was sat in rows 22,23,24,25 or 26 on flight NZ0566 on Sunday 30 January, from 6.00pm-7.25pm is considered a close contact.

Jacks Coffee Lounge in Auckland's Hillcrest was visited by someone with Covid on Sunday 6 February, between 9.50am to 10.50am. Only customers who dined inside are considered close contacts.

Chow restaurant at 45 Tory Street in Te Aro was listed as a close contact Covid-19 location of interest by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning.

A person with the virus was there on Saturday 5 February, between 12.34pm to 1.30pm.

Clock Tower Bakery and Coffee Shop in Petone was also visited by someone with Covid on Saturday 5 February, between 10.30am to 11.30am.

The ministry has advised anyone at these locations at the times in question to isolate, get a Covid-19 test immediately, and again on day five after being exposed.

There were 204 Covid-19 cases announced in the community on Wednesday.

The cases were in Northland (8), Auckland (135), Waikato (35), Lakes (2), Bay of Plenty (11),Taranaki (1), Palmerston North (2) Wellington (3), Hutt Valley (3), Nelson Marlborough (1) and Canterbury (3).