Sweltering humidity here to stay for next few days - NIWA

It's been hot and sticky in some parts of New Zealand over the past few days, with "unheard of" humidity in some areas.

People around Auckland told 1News they've had trouble sleeping, ramped up their fans and been sweating.

However, it's not just Auckland.

"Greymouth, Westport - Westport yesterday morning had a dew-point temperature around 21 Celsius, that is unheard of for that neck of the woods," NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino told Breakfast on Thursday.

"We've had dew-point temperatures in the Auckland area as high as 22 and this weekend they may reach as high as 23-or-so so unfortunately it is here to stay for a few days."

NIWA measures humidity using dew points, meaning the higher the dewpoint is, the more moisture that is in the air.

Brandolino said around 16 was "a bit humid" but when it hits around 20, especially for consecutive days, "that's when I come on the show".